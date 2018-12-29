Muslim students get marriage, business advice

Higher learning institutions Muslim students converged at Mehboob Memorial Centre in Mangochi from Sunday to Thursday for a five day gathering focusing on marriage, religion and entrepreneurship.

The renowned gathering termed “Tarbiya” initiated jointly under the auspices of Al-Mahommed Hassam and Mai Aisha Trusts was held from 23rd to 27th December.

Speaking in his opening remarks, Sheikh Jaffali Idana who is the Coordinator for AL- Mahommed Hassam Trust said it was great that Muslim students came together to discuss pertinent issues affecting their religious and moral life circles.

The sole purpose of the convergence was to remind and equip students with Islamic knowledge and general ways of living. The gathering attracted students from various universities and colleges across the country.

Apart from Islamic topics Fiqih, Tawheed, and an exploration of different scholars of ‘Madhihabs’, students were exposed to other hot topics of entrepreneurship, marriage and most fascinating debate on marriage decisions amongst Muslims.

Amongst the speakers were Dr Roderick Mulonya who is former Malawi Broadcasting Cooperation Director, Sister Rabia Chiosa who works with the Polytechnic, Sheikh Silika, Sheikh Uthman, Sheikh Ahmad Chienda and other Muslim role models.

In an interview, a student who attended the gathering, Daniel from Mzuzu University, said the reminiscent-function­ evoked memories that he had about the same function that took place in 2016.

He said the function should be conducted yearly as it addresses all life cycles from religious to moral spheres.

In his eloquent final-remark, one of the students on behalf of the student community that gathered expressed his deepest tear-shading appreciation to the organisers.

The student who is also a beneficiary of Mai Aisha Trust specifically thanked the organisation for its motherly support rendered to him up to university level since he was four years old when his parents left him.

He also thanked the two organisations for their continued support to the needy Muslim students across the country’s universities, and secondary schools.

Among other activities, Ali-Mahommed Hassam and Mai Aisha Trusts are in the forefront lifting the lives of some needy Muslim students across universities and colleges in the country by sponsoring them school fees and other necessities.

Their sole aim as Sheikh Idana puts it, is to make Muslims independent both socially and spiritually and hence the program (Tarbiya) revives these areas.

Before departure, students together with officials from the two organizations were seen taking photos and sharing light together.