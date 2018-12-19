FDH Bank doubles Flames sponsorship

FDH Bank has doubled its sponsorship for Malawi National Football Team to K60 million.

This was revealed today at Mpira village in the commercial city of Blantyre at a symbolic cheque presentation ceremony.

Briefing the media at the ceremony, FDH bank deputy managing director William Mpinganjira said his institution is committed to developing the country’s football industry.

Mpinganjira said regardless of the Flames bad performances in the year, the team still belong to the country and need people’s support hence the doubling and extending of the sponsorship.

“As FDH Bank we have been a partner of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for the past three years and we thought of ways of cementing the partnership and that’s why we thought of doubling the sponsorship.

“We intend to be supporting FAM on a day to day basis, that is any support which they might need either be it financial support or anything hence the doubling of the sponsorship from K30 million to K60 million annually in a period of three years coming,” said Mpinganjira.

He then advised Malawians and football lovers in particular to keep on supporting FAM in order to promote football.

Reacting to the development, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda welcomed the development saying the increased financial support has come at the right time.

Nyamilandu added that FDH has shown that it is a true friend as the bank is still supporting the Flames even when the team’s performances have worsened.

“We are very happy because it is not easy to find serious sponsors for a national team and that is extremely good news to us at FAM,” said Manda.