Mwenifumbo ends feud with Chihana

Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Frank Mwenifumbo has ended his dispute with Enock Chihana saying he now recognises the Rumphi Central legislator as legitimate president of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

Mwenifumbo’s made the remarks at a press conference in Lilongwe today.

The differences in AFORD started after a failed convention in Lilongwe in May. Mwenifumbo’s camp held a second convention where he was declared president but Chihana was also declared president at another AFORD convention organised by his camp.

Chihana maintained that the second convention was bogus and he is still the party’s president.

Mwenifumbo later went to court to legitimise his presidency but High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire told the two camps to conduct a fresh convention.

Mkandawire said Aford secretary general Christopher Ritchie brought ineligible delegates to the first convention.

At the press briefing today, Mwenifumbo said he will stop conducting campaign rallies as president of AFORD as he is now an ordinary member.

He added that he will hold talks with Chihana on the future of the party.

According to Mwenifumbo, if Chihana decides to call for another convention he also will contest for the position of president.