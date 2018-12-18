Bushiri surprises BT-LL road-side fresh produce traders with cash to boost their small scale businesses

There were scenes of shock, disbelief and surprises along the Blantyre-Lilongwe road as road-side fresh produce traders got unexpected cash to boost their business courtesy of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Bushiri was on his way from Lilongwe to Blantyre and he stopped along the road to greet small-scale business people and also support them with some cash.

Onlookers say Bushiri’s gesture has brought shock, disbelief and surprises to thousands who could hardly discern what a generous man he is.

We engaged Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo to explain as to why Major 1 had to this to which he responded: “I am in Blantyre organizing the book launch, but knowing my boss and his generosity, I am not surprised. He always want to do something to help people.”

Bushiri is launching his six books tonight at Victoria Gardens in Blantyre.