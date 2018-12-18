Liverpool ‘sacks’ Mourinho: Leaves Manchester United 15 points from relegation

…Pogba mocks Mourinho’s sacking

José Mourinho has been sacked by Manchester United after 3-1 defeat on Sunday at Liverpool.

The Portuguese, 55, who took over in May 2016 and led the Red Devils to League Cup and Europa League titles, has presided over a poor campaign this season.

The team lies 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool and but just 15 points from the relegation zone and are racing against time to salvage enough points to either finish in the top 4 which would earn a Champions League qualification slot or fight relegation.

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club. We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

The club statement announced that Mourinho leaves the club “with immediate effect”.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager” reads the statement issued by the club.

The club also says it will only appoint a manager who has a nuance understanding of the philosophy of Man U, including its attacking traditions.

£89m record signing Paul Pogba, who was an unused substitute for the defeat at Anfield on Sunday which served as the last nail on Mourinho, accused the manager following a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last September.

The midfielder Pogba said he wanted United to be able to “attack, attack, attack” at home. The jab costed the French midfielder the captaincy armband with José saying Pogba would no longer be the club’s “second captain”.

Following the sacking, Pogba had the last laugh. In a now deleted tweet, he posted: “caption this,” with a knowing expression on his face.

BBC Sport chief football writer,Phil McNulty, says with Mourinho’s sacking, players like Pogba have lost their scapegoat.

“Jose Mourinho’s departure means there is no longer any hiding place for those Manchester United players who have performed so poorly this season – their shield has been removed.”

Mourinho, who replaced Louis van Gaal in May 2016 and signed a contract extension in January, has had the worst run of results than David Moyes who immediately took over from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen, who worked under Sir Alex Ferguson, has given his take.

“The players look a little lost,” he said. “There is no really clear direction and especially not in line with United under Sir Alex Ferguson for so many years.

“You need to have someone who understands the size of Manchester United, the identity and culture that united have always had and have the ability to galvanise the players to get the best out of them. It is a big, big task.

“There has been a breakdown in communications in various departments – with Mourinho and the board in terms of the transfer expectations and with the manager and his players.”

Reactions

Inevitable is the word I’d use. Mourinho had to go in the end. Simply not getting anywhere near enough out of his players. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 18, 2018