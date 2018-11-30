Second missing Malawian soldier found

A second Malawian soldier who went missing alongside three others in the Democratic Republic of Congo has returned to camp.

Malawi Defence Force Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya says Lance Corporal Gift Tinani-Nkhoma is back in camp.

Tinani-Nkhoma and three other Malawian soldiers went missing on 13th November following an exchange of fire between the United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) peacekeeping mission and rebels in DRC.

One of the soldiers Corporal George Salimu returned to camp earlier this week. This means two Malawian soldiers are still missing in DRC.

Six Malawian soldiers were killed during the battle with rebels two weeks ago. Their bodies arrived in the country last week and a military funeral service was held.

The six soldiers are Sergeant Steven Kambalame aged 38, Private Chauncy Chitete aged 29, Private Benjamin Nsongela aged 29, Private Simplex Taferakaso, Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe aged 35 and Corporal Jonathan Kapichira aged 36.