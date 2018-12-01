Devotion: Use the narrow gate

Matthew 7:13-14 “Enter through the narrow gate, because the gate is wide and the way is spacious that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. But the gate is narrow and the way is difficult that leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

Narrow path is the path to many taken by few but has a good ending. This is the path of the righteous. This path begins when you get born again. Unless you are born again, you cannot see the Kingdom(John3:3). When you are born again, you are in the narrow path.

Narrow path would also mean taking the side of the Word and not the one taken by multitudes. Exo 23:2 “You shall not follow a crowd to do evil; neither shall you testify in court to side with a multitude to pervert justice..”

Many nations of the world are democratic; Majority rules. In the Kingdom of God we have one King and we do His Word. Majority opinion doesnt have any effect in the Kingdom. Actually the common opinion is mostly wrong in the Kingdom. Therefore follow the path led by the Spirit and not where majority are going. If you follow majority you will be misled. Dont comform to the standards of majority but be transformed by the renewing of your mind and know the will of God in every situation(Romans 12:2).

God wants you to get uncommon results as He did to David. David was resisted by many as he was about to kill Goliath. God wanted him to follow the uncommon path to get uncommon results. You can’t do the same common things and expect different results. Try to do the uncommon and you will enjoy the uncommon results. There is a thin line between a foolish person and a great person. What people call foolish because it was never attempted by anyone, when it works they will call you great.

Even Jesus was considered a mad person by His family because he chose the route not familiar to many.Mark 3:20-21 ” Now Jesus went home, and a crowd gathered so that they were not able to eat. When his family heard this they went out to restrain him, for they said, “He is out of his mind.”

Nobody can be a great achiever, unless they do something unusual. The fact that it was never done before doesn’t mean it cannot be done.

Go by the leading of the Spirit not by maajority opinion. Common things bring common results. Refuse to be common. You are not common. Our God made each one to be unique. Psalm 139:14″ I will praise you; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made..”

Don’t allow your mind or people restrain you from doing what God wants to achieve through you. Remember:Be willing to do things many don’t want to do and you will be able to get results many have failed to get.

Confess aloud:

I am above and not below. I refuse to do same things everyday. I choose to do it differently according to the leading of the Spirit. I am a success now and always. I will do the unusual and will get unusual results. I do not fear. In Jesus Name. Amen

