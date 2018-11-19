Majiga-Zambia Road in Ndirande to be completed by March 2019

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa says construction of the Majiga-Zambia Road in Ndirande Township will begin next month and will be completed by March next year.

According to Nankhumwa, construction of the MK780 million road will begin on 1st December and the works will take three months.

The road will be constructed by Mota Engil with funding from the Malawi Government.

Speaking on Sunday when he launched construction of the road in the township in Blantyre, Nankhumwa who is also Local Government and Rural Development Minister said government has chosen Mota Engil to construct the 2.1kilometer road to ensure high quality work.

“The contractor is currently mobilizing machinery and they should be hitting the road by December 1. We expect the construction of this road to take three months,

The launch on Sunday came two weeks after Nankhumwa told people of the area that government will construct the road.

“After we announced that Government of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika plans to construct this road, there were some doubting thomases, and today we have come to silence them. Construction of this road is a clear indication that President Mutharika has the welfare of Ndirande at heart. This is one more testimony that the DPP Government will always live up to its promises,” said Nankhumwa.

During a rally in Nidirande two weeks ago, Nankhumwa said the DPP government has lined up several projects in Ndirande. He mentioned construction of a recreation centre, market, bus depot and the Chimseu-Malasyia road.