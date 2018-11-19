I am not a salesman, I am a performer – Mia

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first deputy president Sidik Mia has claimed that he is a man of action and is different from Vice President Saulos Chilima who is a salesman.

Speaking during a rally at Dowa Boma, Mia said Chilima who is also UTM leader has failed Malawians as Veep hence cannot deliver if put in power come May, 2019.

He also called on Chilima to apologise to Malawians for helping to put the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in government.

“Why is Chilima claiming to be a salesman? If indeed he is a salesman, then why did he sell decomposed products to Malawians?

“Chilima must apologise to Malawians, many have suffered because of his salesmanship,” he said.

Mia added that he performed well as cabinet minister: “I am not a salesman, salesmen are after business. I am a performer, I get things done.”

During his speech, Mia also discouraged the media from partaking in cheap propaganda, citing the Never Again programme aired on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

He assured Malawians that he and MCP president Lazarus Chakwera have managed to refine the MCP.

He then thanked Malawians for being hardworking despite tough living conditions.