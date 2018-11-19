Bodies of soldiers killed in DRC to arrive in Malawi Wednesday

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) says bodies of six Malawian soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week will arrive home on Wednesday.

MDF spokesman Major Paul Chiphwanya said the remains of the soldiers are expected to arrive in Malawi through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

“The bodies are currently in Entebbe, Uganda where the UN is expected to perform some procedures before the bodies are flown home,” said Chiphwanya.

The soldiers are Sergeant Steven Kambalame aged 38 who was based at Malawi Armed Forces College, Private Chauncy Chitete (29) who was based at Moyale Barracks, Private Benjamin Nsongela aged 29 who was based at Moyale Barracks and Private Simplex Taferakaso who was based at Changalume Barracks.

Others are Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe aged 35 who was based at Moyale Barracks in Mzuzu and Corporal Jonathan Kapichira aged 36 who was based at Parachute Battalion.

Sergeant Kambalame came from Maya Village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza and is survived by a wife and two children; Private Chitete hailed from Peter Village, Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku in Chitipa and is survived by a wife and three children; Private Nsongela hailed from Chikhawo Village, Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje and is survived by a wife and three children while Private Taferakaso came from Kaumphawi Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

Lieutenant Kachemwe hailed from Mbendera Village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje and is survived by a wife while Corporal Kapichira came from Mphunda Village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza.

The soldiers were part of a United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) peacekeeping mission in the DRC.

They were killed during joint operations carried out by United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo (FARDC) against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Before the bodies of the soldiers left DRC, Malawian Battalion Peacekeepers paid tribute to their comrades-in-arms during a ceremony held at the Boikene MONUSC0 Base.