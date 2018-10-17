UTM to abolish Malawi school feeding programme

United Transformation Movement (UTM) will abolish school feeding programme if voted into office in the 2019 Malawi Tripartite Elections. UTM argues that the programme has failed the country’s education. Speaking during a political rally held at Kasiya in Lilongwe on Sunday, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati claimed the school feeding programme is worsening the quality of education. “Learners even forget to take notebooks when going to school and instead, they only remember to take cups for porridge,” Kaliati has been quoted as saying.

She also argued that some of the porridge children eat at school is not good for human consumption.

“Some of the porridge these learners eat at school is not that hygienic”

She said the party will ensure that families the children come from have ample food reserves.

“We will look at how much food a learner needs in three months. We will make sure that parents have that food and prepare it at home.