Sonye offers Medicine

Magical singer cum producer Sonye is back to assuage your hunger for his music with medicine that is more than a cure.

Born Sonyezo Kandoje, he has once again set the bar high with his latest love tune. The baby track is titled Medicine and it has been recently released under the label Houston Music.

This is his second single since he unleashed an extended project branded Somewhere in Africa earlier this year. The singer does not seem to lose the stamina in telling the love story.

Medicine bears a heart-winning description of the love one has for his/her partner. The musician comes out strongly vocally and lyrically.

The song which was crafted by Teddy is currently enjoying downloads on local music sites, a week after the release. The latest release is a clear proof that the singer is a man of hits.

Sonye came into the limelight just when local urban music started getting recognition around 2009. Since then his name has never gone missing in people`s minds, thanks to his artistic skills that have seen him satisfying people`s listening pleasures.