EU challenges Malawi on uplifting livelihoods

New European Union (EU) ambassador to Malawi Sandra Paesen has challenged government to develop a sound policy framework that aims at uplifting the livelihoods of citizens.

Speaking after presenting letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday, Paesen said the EU will continue supporting Malawi in all sectors.

She called for a need to have a sound policy framework that is to work towards Malawi’s development.

“We are here, for all Malawians you know what we are doing in education, agriculture, some sectors” said Paesen.

She further commended Malawi government for initiatives that are meant to help in improving people’s lives in the country.

The EU ambassador is also reported to have discussed electoral matters ahead of 2019 polls.

Malawi has enjoyed bilateral relationship with EU for over forty years.

Steinar Egil Hagen who also presented letters of credence to Mutharika on Tuesday as a new ambassador of Norway said his government is eying the energy sector in supporting Malawi.