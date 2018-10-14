Court blocks inmates from returning to prison

The High Court in Zomba has granted an injunction restraining prison authorities from taking back to prison six inmates who were diagnosed with Tuberculosis.

The six inmates from Maula and Mzimba Prisons who were discharged from hospitals will remain in the health facilities following the court order.

Center for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistant (CHREAA) argued through its lawyer that returning the prisoners to prison is a violation of human rights for the six inmates and other inmates who may contract the disease due to conditions in prison.

CHREAA executive director, Victor Mhango, expressed satisfaction with the injunction saying the organisation wants the six inmates to fully recover and to protect other inmates from contracting the disease.

“We appreciate that the court and relevant government departments appear to share a sense of urgency to this matter,” said Mhango.

He further called for a need to have prisons that are of standard to human dignity to every citizen of the country.

Conditions in Malawi prisons have been a concern to several stakeholders who argue that inmates live in an environment that is not perfect for human life.

Congestion is among the major problems that inmates experience as some prisons accommodate over double the recommended capacity.