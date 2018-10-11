BushiriChallenge goes viral

The Prophet Shepherd Bushiri challenge is going viral on social media, after the South African based prophet and founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), urged his followers to show love.

“The devil doesn’t want us to be operating in love because he knows that love never fails. Today I want to challenge you to show love to those close to you; give them a hug, welcome them with a word of prayer, share a word of encouragement, or meditate on a verse together.

“Let lives change today through the love you give out” the Malawian born Prophet posted on his Facebook page.

“God is LOVE. The best way to preach about Him is through spreading what He is, LOVE”Major 1, as he is fondly referred by his admirers and stout followers, concluded his post.

The post has drawn over million comments and replies.