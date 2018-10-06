MEC to verify voters before general elections

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will conduct voter verification in all parts of the country after the registration exercise.

The commission said the process of verification will commence in December and end in January 2019.

MEC Chairperson, Jane Ansah, said this during a press briefing on Friday at Central Information Offices in Lilongwe.

She said after the eight phases of voter registration, the commission will conduct five phases of voter verification to ensure that all people in the country have been registered.

Ansah added that during the period no one will be allowed to register again since the commission will only check the names of those who went for the normal registration.

“Let me be clear on this, the verification process will only be done to ensure that their names are in the system and secondly those who want to transfer to other areas will be allowed to do so during period,” she explained.

Ansah also said that the process will be for 5 days and will ensure that no one votes on behalf of another.

She therefore commended media practitioners for bringing awareness to the public at large ever since the registration exercise began and asked them to avoid negative reports which might mislead people.