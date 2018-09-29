Bullets extend lead at the top with MAFCO win

…as Eagles thump Nchalo…

TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets extended their unbeaten run to 22 league games and increased their lead at the top of the table as they beat relegation threatened MAFCO FC 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was a lacklustre performance from the Blantyre giants but they ensured that three points were in the bag to open up an eight point gap over Silver Strikers who were held to a 2-all draw away to Dwangwa United.

Without the current top goalscorer Chiukepo Msowoya and Patrick Phiri, Bullets found themselves behind just after 22 minutes when Alex Sikwembe made a simple tap in following a blunder from goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda, 1-0.

The lead only lasted less than five minutes as the hosts levelled the scores from the spot through Sankhani Mkandawire following a foul on Bright Munthali, 1-1.

Moments later, it was 2-1. Yamikani Fodya dribbled past Chikondi Maloya before sending a low drive pass into the box from which Mike Mkwate made a simple finish.

The visitors, through Bernard Harawa and Martin Masoatheka, battled to get any form of ball possession and were a dominant force to reckon with as Bullets failed to organize their midfield.

In the second half, Bullets made a double substitution, bringing on board Righteous Phiri and Kondwani Kumwenda for Mkwate and Dalitso Sailesi.

Despite the change, the hosts were below par, allowing the visitors to win more possession but their frontline failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

Bullets saw their third goal being denied by the referee after Munthali was spotted infringing on MAFCO’s goalkeeper.

At the other end, a 25-yard drive was well saved by Chiyenda before a million dollar clearance from John Lanjesi.

As the visitors pushed players forward in search of the equalizer, Mussa Manyenje played Banda into the box but MAFCO’S goalkeeper was quick to intervene when he produced a stunning save and 90 minutes on the clock, 2-1 it ended in favour of Bullets.

The win sees Bullets accumulating 52 points from 22 games while the Salima based Soldiers are still stuck in the bottom three with 17 points from the same number of games.

In other league match, Blue Eagles recorded an emphatic 3-1 victory over relegation bound Nchalo United to close the gap with fourth placed Civil Sporting Club.

Maxwell Salambula scored a hat-trick for the hosts, with Curthbert Sinetre scoring Nchalo’s consolation goal.

Eagles are still 5th with 32 points from 23 games while Nchalo United are bottom of the standings with 12 points from the same number of games.