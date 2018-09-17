Man hangs himself in Mzimba

A 63-year-old man committed suicide by hanging in Mzimba on Thursday.

The man has been identified as Davison Kumwenda Kamangadazi Village in the area of Paramount Chief M’mbelwa in Mzimba.

Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha said Kumwenda left home without the knowledge of his family members. Later in the afternoon, he was found hanging dead on a mango tree about 79 metres from his house.

According to Botha, Kumwenda was involved in a land dispute with his relations and the authorities in the village were handling it.

The death of Kumwenda came a few days after 45 year old Josted Saka of Mateyo Village, Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in the district committed suicide at Chikangawa.

Saka was epileptic and went to Chikangawa to visit a herbalist to heal him.

After some days of treatment, on Sunday afternoon, he was found hanging dead on a tree.

Post-mortem results in both deaths indicate strangulation as cause of death.

Police in the district have since advised people to seek help when faced with problems.