Students punish Masters

Mzuni moved out of the Super League relegation zone following a 2-0 win over Masters Security at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

Michael Tete opened the scoring in the 32nd minute while Lamadan Ntafu ensured victory at the dot of 90 minutes as the students punished Masters.

Following the win, Mzuni moved from position 14 to 13 with 24 points.

Assistant coach for Mzuni Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa in a post-match interview told reporters that it’s time for the team to harvest fruits.

“Now you can see little by little the boys are now adopting our play, yes winning back to back means it’s time to start harvesting. To our supporters thank you for being with us always, let’s keep joining hands to save the team,” said Mwafuirwa.

Team manager for Masters Security Muhammad Seleman said his side did not play well.

“We didn’t play our usual football, I don’t know what’s wrong but all in all we are going back to see the way forward,” he said.

Masters return home with a point from two games after sharing the spoils on Saturday with Moyale Barracks.