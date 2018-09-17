“Chilima is right, 4 million liters fuel missing”

…K2 billion down the drain

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has confirmed claims made by Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) that over 4 million litres of diesel fuel has been stolen.

K1.9 billion of public funds was spent to procure the now missing fuel to power the 78 megawatts generators intended to avert the incessant electricity blackouts.

Chilima had initially disclosed during a United Transformation Movement (UTM) rally he convened at Njamba Park in Blantyre that over 3 million litres had been stolen. He followed up this revelation with another during his other rally held in Zomba where he said more litres are being siphoned at ESCOM.

Escom public relations manager Innocent Chitosi confirmed Chilima’s revelations as true, saying the organisation is currently investigating the racket which is understood to be DPP’s brainchild.

Chilima has offered to investigate the syndicate when voted into office.