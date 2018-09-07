Kalirani hails NGOs in fight against GBV

Minister responsible for Gender Hon Dr Jean Kalilani has commended Oxfam and its partners GENET and CAVWOC for maintaining high momentum of the Ending Violence against Women and Girls (EVAWG) campaign since its launch in November, 2017.

The Minister said this on Tuesday when she officially rolled out the EVAWG campaign in Kasungu, one of Oxfam’s impact districts.

The campaign has since its launch reached out to more than 4 million people through media based, school and community based outreach activities and is working with a network of over 250 local chiefs to tackle gender based violence.

Oxfam Deputy Country Director Lingalireni Mihowa said the EVAWG campaign will be an accelerator to the work Oxfam and its partner GENET are implementing in partnership with local communities, schools and traditional leaders in changing negative socio norms that fuel gender based violence in the district.

Additionally, the campaign has already been adopted by the Kasungu Rural Women’s Assembly who are championing womens’ rights in regards to access and ownership of customary land.

At the event, the Chair of the Council, the Education Division Manager, the District Social Welfare Officer, the Police Victim Support Unit Coordinator and wife of Senior Chief Kaomba were designated as local champions to support rolling out of EVAWG campaign.

Senior Chief Kaomba and Presidential Advisor on Women Affairs Mary Clara Makungwa pledged to support community EVAWG campaigns.

In Kasungu, Oxfam implements a number of projects including a girls education project, a Land Governance Project – both with support from the EU, and an Agriculture Markets project with support from Oxfam Ireland and Irish Aid.