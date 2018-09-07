Njobvuyalema loses primaries

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) long-serving legislator Njobvuyalema will not stand on the party’s ticket next year after losing primary elections in his constituency.

Njovuyalema who is MCP lawmaker for Lilongwe Mapuyu South failed to triumph over opponent Edward Chileka-Banda.

During the polls at Kang’onga Primary School in the constituency, Banda amassed 470 votes while Njobvuyalema and another candidate got 320 and 50 votes respectively.

Chileka was over the moon following the victory telling the local media that the win was unexpected considering Njobvuyalema’s stature in politics.

“The incumbent is a very experienced politician. So the feeling is so good and, at the same time, it’s a lesson to young people,” he said.

Malawi’s main opposition party is holding primary elections in the Central Region ahead of the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

But the process has faced several glitches and some violence incidents with the party being forced to postpone polls in Dowa Ngala, Lilongwe Msinja South and Dedza West.

MCP director of elections Elias Chakwera however told the local media that the party now expect to have fewer cases of misunderstandings and violence.