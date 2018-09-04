September 7 demos shifted

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has changed the date for this month’s nationwide demonstrations.

The protests which were expected to be held on September 7th have been shifted to 21st September, 2018.

In a press statement, HRDC National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said they have changed the date in interest of peace, unity and cooperation.

The decision follows an announcement by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it will hold a march in Blantyre on 7th September. The Blantyre City Council (BCC) has already granted the DPP permission to hold the march dubbed the Blue Day.

Blantyre was one of the cities where HRDC expected to hold protests and there was fear that the two marches in the same city would lead to violence.

Mtambo in the HRD statement said they do not believe in violence hence they cannot demonstrate against government while DPP supporters are marching in the streets at the same time and in the same city.

“We will not allow them to propagate their strange and violent culture in Malawi. We love each other, we love peace and we love cooperation. We say no to violence. So far we have delivered all the letters to all the city district authorities,” said Mtambo in the statement.

He added that the new date is confirmed and they will not tolerate any enemy of progress to come in with their confusions again.

Mtambo then advised DPP to go ahead with its march on September 7th.

Meanwhile, the Council for Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi (CONGOMA) has expressed worry over the scheduling of the DPP march and has questioned the BCC’s decision to grant DPP permission to hold its counter demonstrations considering that HRDC was the first to notify the council about its protest.