Police arrest fake magician

Police in Kasungu have arrested Christina Nkhoma aged 30 for stealing K550,000 after successfully staging a trick.

The woman lied that she would multiply the money to K8.5 milloon using magical powers.

According Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations, Harry Namwaza on August 10, 2018 Nkhoma visited Lupafya trading centre where she presented herself as a money multiplier.

Namwaza said that the suspect managed to convince Zione Mangulu aged 22 who runs a small scale business of selling Irish Potatoes and MacDonald Kazembe aged 38 who runs a business of cellphone accessories at Lupfya trading centre.

“It is alleged that, Nkhoma collected K450,000 from Mangulu and K100,000 from Kazembe which she convinced them that will be multiplied to K8,000,000 and K500,000 respectively,” he explains.

The two were promised that the multiplied money would be ready the following morning.

When Mangulu and Mzembe went to check on Nkhoma she was nowhere to be seen.

Nkhoma was arrested on August 31, 2018 after Mangulu and Mzembe lodged complaints at Kasungu Police Station.

The 30 year old woman has been charged with theft by trick and will appear before court when police enquiries are completed.

Nkhoma comes from Chapela village, T/A Mwadzama in Nkhotakota district