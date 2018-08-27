Political violence worries Catholic Church

The Roman Catholic Church in Malawi has expressed worry over cases of political violence in the country ahead of 2019 general elections.

The Church has bemoaned acts of violence in some parts of the country by political party members.

Speaking at Silver Jubilee celebrations for priestly service of Fathers Boniface Tamani and George Buleya on Saturday, Head of the Catholic Church in Malawi Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa expressed worry on the political violence.

Msusa also urged citizens to foster peace saying they should allow all political parties campaign freely and not setting boundaries to them.

Recently, President Peter Mutharika also expressed worry on cases of political violence in Malawi.

Meanwhile, Police in Mangochi are investigating the torching of United Transformation Movement (UTM) vehicles.

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is reported to have had a political fracas in Dedza where members of the party burnt properties over primary elections.