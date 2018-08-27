We are not joining DPP – UDF

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has insisted that it has not formed an alliance with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga said the party currently has no plans to join forces with the DPP and support President Peter Mutharika’s candidacy in the 2019 elections.

He however admitted that there is a possibility that the party may enter into a coalition with other parties though a decision has not been reached.

Ndanga said the party will make an announcement if a decision over an alliance is made.

“It is important to know the people’s wishes before making such a decision, so we will make an announcement when we choose to enter into an alliance with another party,” said Ndanga.

There have been reports that President Peter Mutharika of the DPP intends to pick UDF leader Atupele Muluzi as his runningmate in the 2019 elections.

Muluzi who is also Minister of Health has been working with the DPP government since 2014 and his party’s legislators support government in Parliament.

During the UDF convention earlier this month, Muluzi was confirmed as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.