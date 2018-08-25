Son murders biological mother in Nkhotakota

A 27-year-old man identified as Richard Kamwendo is behind bars in Nkhotakota for murdering his biological mother.

Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe said the suspect who used to stay with his grandfather was on Wednesday at around 6am sent to his mother to collect a panga knife.

Upon arrival, he found his mother and others taking their supper and he joined them.

Surprisingly, the suspect started eating nsima while standing. This didn’t please the mother who in return advised him to sit down.

According to Malimwe, instead the suspect got angered and took a stick and whipped his mother Alice Kamwendo (55) consecutive times in the rib and on the head.

“The mother was taken to the hospital where the following day on August 23, 2018 she was pronounced dead while receiving treatment,” Malimwe said.

Postmortem has confirmed that the death was due to head injuries.

The suspect who was arrested on August 23, 2018 is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder.

He comes from Mangwata village in the area of Senior Chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.