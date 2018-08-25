Two die in road accident in Dowa

A man aged 29 and a six-month-old baby died in a car accident when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck at Chimwaza village along the Lilongwe – Kasungu M 1 road in Dowa.

Mponela police spokesperson Kondwani Kandiado said that the man who was driving a Toyota Starlet registration number BQ 9946 which had five passengers on board wanted to overtake an unknown vehicle.

According to Kandiado, this led to a head-on collision with a truck registration number LA 5713 ERF which was going the opposite direction.

The driver of the Starlet believed to have been drunk died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries.

He has been identified as Zuzeni Kazingatchire of Kazingatchire village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa.

The toddler also died on the spot due to head injuries and has been identified as Vanesa Marko of Kazingatchire village, T/A Mkukula in Dowa.

Those that sustained injuries of various degrees are Rute Chikatipa aged 33, Solofina Josam aged 32, Biano Nduwimana aged 29 and Beatrice Saikoni aged 13. They are all from Kazingatchire village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa.

The injured passengers were all rushed to Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Police are advising drivers to desist from drinking and driving to help fight road accidents.