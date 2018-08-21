Teargas fired at UTM supporters after arrest of Mutharika critic

Police fired teargas at United Transformation Movement (UTM) protesters on Tuesday following the arrest of a Facebook user and critic of the President Peter Mutharika regime Manice Dawood.

Dawood who is also Mutharika’s relative was arrested at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) as she was about to leave the country for United States of America.

She was taken to Area 30 Police Headquarters but it is known why she was arrested.

It is not yet known why Dawood has been arrested but people are suggesting that she has been arrested for the comments she makes on Facebook criticising Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

Following Dawood’s arrest, UTM supporters went to the National Police Headquarters to demand Dawood’s release but were dispersed by the police who fired teargas at them.

According to reports, two women were injured during the fracas that ensued.

Speaking to the media, former First Lady Callista Mutharika who is also a UTM member said wondered why Dawood was taken to headquarters and not a police station saying they fear for her life.

“We want to warn people who have authorised Dawood’s arrest that we are angry. This country is for all of us and arbitrary arrests are not acceptable,” she said.