Two arrested for supplying expired medicines

Police in Ntchisi have arrested two people for supplying expired medicines to people in the district.

Police have identified the suspects as Dickson Gabriel aged 23 and Hendrina Mpinganjira aged 28 who are both pharmacy attendants at Kirk Pharmacy in Lilongwe.

Ntchisi Police publicist Gladson M’bumpha said the incident happened between the months of February and March this year at Joshua Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi.

According to M’bumpha, police arrested Clifford Chimtengo aged 48 after he injected unknown medical drug to four people at Joshua Village, Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi.

They all fell unconscious and were later admitted at Ntchisi District Hospital.

“Following this one of the victims Liviness Kapolo of Joshua Village, T/A Malenga in Ntchisi died at Ntchisi District Hospital,” he explained.

On August 17, police in conjunction with officials from Pharmacy, Medicines and Poison Board carried out investigations that led to the arrest of the two suspects Dickson Gabriel and Hendrina Mpinganjira who voluntarily admitted to have supplied the expired medicines to the suspect Clifford Chimtengo.

Dickson Gabriel and Hendrina Mpinganjira will appear before court soon to answer charges of supplying expired medicines.