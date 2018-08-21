Mutharika condemns Mangochi violence

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has condemned the setting alight of United Transformation Movement (UTM) vehicles in Mangochi on Saturday.

The incident happened ahead of vice president Saulos Chilima’s launch of the movement.

In a statement issued by presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalirani, the President has said the incident goes against the spirit of democracy in Malawi.

“As one of Malawians who took part in the drafting of the Constitution which guarantees democratic rights of Malawians today, President Mutharika believes in and advocates for tolerance among Malawians of different political divides.

“The President therefore condemns any acts that infringes on people’s democratic rights and narrow the space for democratic growth in Malawi,” reads the statement.

Mutharika has urged all Malawians to demonstrate that democracy is maturing in Malawi by ensuring peaceful co-existence as the nation heads to the poll.

“The President also urges political parties to restrain their followers from inciting and perpetrating violence.

“President Mutharika is asking all politicians to take the lead in creating a peaceful environment by ensuring they run issue-based political meetings as this is critical for the building of our nation,” adds the statement.

Mutharika has since asked the police to bring its investigation of the Mangochi incident to a logical conclusion and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.