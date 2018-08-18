Sex worker stabbed to death

A sex worker was on Friday stabbed to death at Mponela Trading Center in Dowa.

The woman, Katrina Kapoli aged 48, was found dead in her room at Chisomo Bar in the wee hours of Friday after an unknown person stabbed her to death.

Mponela Police Spokesperson Kondwani Kandiando confirmed the incident and said they have launched a manhunt for the murder suspect.

Postmortem at Mponela health center revealed that death was due to multiple stabbing.

Kapoli was from Area of Chief M’mbelwa in Mzimba district.