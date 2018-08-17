State owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has been caught lying and their goof has led to a storm media slam.

The media house has made the goof via its Facebook page. This was through a post that claimed government was underway with a construction of a dual carriage road from Mzuzu High court to Shoprite.

The caption came along with a headline ‘Mzuzu City dual carriageway progressing well’.

But the social media hasn’t spared the mockery on MBC upon realizing the road in the picture is not anywhere in Malawi but in England. The road is A30 Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross road in England.

MBC has since taken down the post.

This comes at a time when the station is running purely propagandistic programming on television and radio. It has a special program called Sapita Kawiri. The program jibes the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) asking Malawians through a series of persuasive message to never vote for the MCP again.

MBC dubs the atrocities the MCP leadership over 30 years ago pressed on Malawians.

It has been a common practice for MBC to attack any critic of the ruling party. Debates about whether the media house should still be known as a public broadcaster and not a state broadcaster have over the years failed to cease.