Devotion: Abide in Him

John 15 : 4-5 ” Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit by itself, unless it abides in the vine, neither can you, unless you abide in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. Whoever abides in me and I in him, he it is that bears much fruit, for apart from me you can do nothing.”

It sounds simple but its the truth. You are the branch in Christ and He is the stem. Your life is dependent on your connectivity to Him. As long as you are connected to Him, you thrive in life and bear fruits but when you are disconnected you start to wither.

Don’t dare to be disconnected from Him. Let nothing separate you from Him.Romans 8 : 35″ Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?”

It’s doing the Word of God that connects us to Him always. When you keep His Word you remain connected to Him.

His Word is our source of life. John 15 : 7 ” If you abide in me, and my words abide in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.”

Learn to keep His Word and learn to meditate on the Word day and night to keep yourself alive and connected to Him.

That is why God says in Joshua 1 : 8 ” This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.”

Confession

I am connected to the source through the Word of God that lives and abides in me. In Jesus Name.Amen.

