Top of the table clash ends goalless

The much anticipated top of the table clash in the TNM Super League between leaders Silver Strikers and second placed Nyasa Big Bullets ended goalless at Silver Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bullets had plenty of chances in the entire 90 minutes but the Bankers’ goalkeeper Steve Micheta was very outstanding as he produced some stunning saves to frustrate the visiting fans.

Bright Munthali had the first attempt at goal but his goal-bound shot was well blocked by Yunus Sheriff.

Moments later, Fischer Kondowe delivered a masterclass cross into Silver’ penalty box which was met by Chiukepo Msowoya but his last gasp header was well saved by Micheta for a corner.

The home side was under siege as Bullets kept on pushing forward in search for the opening goal and they almost scored through Patrick Phiri whose deflected ball was once again well saved by Micheta, who is probably ready to challenge Brighton Munthali for the number one spot in Silver’s starting eleven.

Just 25 minutes into the half, the Bankers restored their midfield and were now able to press forward, with Zikani Kasambara creating the first goal scoring opportunity but his first touch let him down as he failed to score with the goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda already beaten in the line of duty.

Few minutes later, John Lanjesi came to Bullets’ rescue when he cleared a Sherrif header before crossing the line.

Bullets gained back momentum towards the end of the half through Msowoya who raced through the hosts’ defence before blasting his effort over Micheta’s goal.

In the second half, the first ten minutes saw the midfield battle intensifying between Nelson Kangunje, Henry Kabichi and Young Chimodzi Jnr.

The Bankers created their closest goal scoring opportunity when Jack Chiona dribbled past Sankhani Mkandawire before releasing a thunder shot straight into Chiyenda’s hands.

At the other end, Righteous Banda was found unmarked in the box only to send his drive inches away from Micheta’s area.

Moments later, Msowoya had all the time in the world to put his side in the lead but his shot was equally met by the outstanding Micheta for a corner.

With less than 15 minutes to play, Bullets brought in Chimango Kayira for Phiri while Mphatso Phillimon was introduced for ineffective Kasambara and Ronald Pangani for Thuso Paipi.

Silver’s glorious moments arrived through Phillimon who was gifted the ball by Mkandawire only to fire wide off Chiyenda’ goal in unbelievable situation.

Bullets then had a penalty shout turned down by the referee when Duncan Nyoni was judged to have handled Msowoya’s ball inside the penalty box.

With a minute on the clock, Kabichi saw his freekick going over the crossbar and that was the last action on the day to hand the two teams one point a piece.

The result hasn’t changed the standings on the log table as the Bankers are still on position one with 31 points with Bullets coming second with 29 points but they can dislodge the league leaders on Sunday if they can beat MAFCO FC at Kasungu Stadium.

At Kasungu, strikes from Zikani Sichinga and Martin Masoatheka inspired MAFCO FC to a 2-1 victory over fellow brothers in arms Moyale Barracks.

The result wasn’t enough to take them out of the relegation zone but win over Bullets on Sunday will take them to position 13, a point above Dwangwa United.