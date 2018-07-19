MDF imposter nabbed

Police in Dedza have arrested a 21 year old man for presenting himself as a Malawi defence Force (MDF) soldier.

Confirming the development was Dedza deputy police publicist constable Cassim Manda who identified the suspect as Pemphero Kankhuni.

He said Kankhuni was arrested on Monday night by officers manning a roadblock.

Manda said Kankhuni who was in military attire falsely presented himself as a person employed by Malawi Defence Force and asked officers who were working at a roadblock for a lift.

A few minutes later, an MDF vehicle arrived at the roadblock and police officers handed him to the soldiers as their member who was in need of assistance.

It is reported that when the soldiers asked him some questions relating to their work it happened that Kankhuni knew nothing.

Upon searching him, a fake military identity card bearing a name of someone else was found on him and he was again handed back to the police officers who arrested him on the spot.

Manda added that when police instituted investigations they found that the suspect also met a police officer at Standard Bank ATM in full military attire and also introduced himself as a person employed by the Malawi Defence Force.

Prior to his arrest, Pemphero Kankhuni went to a shop and ordered a shop owner who put on camouflage to voluntarily surrender it to him.

Investigations also indicated that kankhuni at Bembeke market detained another person for putting on camouflage saying that this tarnished the image of organisation.

Meanwhile, constable Manda has advised the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people saying such persons are the ones who rob people in the district.

Pemphero Kankhuni who hails from Chimpuza village in the area of traditional authority Ganya in Ntcheu district is expected to appear before court on Friday for hearing.