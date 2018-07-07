Nyasa Big Bullets charged by FAM for stadium violence

…Mkwate, Gabeya facing possible bans, Chiukepo survives…

Nyasa Big Bullets have been charged by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for bringing the game into disrepute and for misconduct following spectator violence at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday last week.

Some section of supporters invaded the pitch before attacking referee Misheck Juwa following his decision to award Blue Eagles a last minute penalty which saw the Area 30 based side winning the Airtel Top 8 Cup, their first silverware in six years.

Earlier on, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu was reluctant to comment on the type of sanctions that Bullets may face saying that the independence of the FA’s disciplinary committee was “sacrosanct”.

But by late afternoon of Thursday, 5th July, 2018, the governing body charged Bullets with six accounts.

The document which Malawi24 has in possession indicates that two Bullets players namely Mike Mkwate and Miracle Gabeya as well as officials Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya, Director of Supporters Stone Mwamadi, Funny Soko, William Chiuzeni and others have been charged improper conduct.

The charges Bullets face include pitch invasion and beating or bullying of match official after the club failed to prevent their players namely Mike Mkwate and Miracle Gabeya; supporter Martin Kaunda and unidentified supporters from beating or bullying of the match referee Misheck Juba contrary to Article 24.12 of the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup Rules and Regulations.

Other charges are criticizing match officials in public through a Press Release dated 4th July, 2018 which is contrary to Article 24.13 of the Airtel Top 8 competition Rules and Regulations; and failing to prevent their supporters from inciting violence which led to missiles being thrown, delay of the trophy and medal presentation ceremony and the damage of property at Bingu National Stadium contrary to Article 24.18 of the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup Rules and Regulations.

Bullets have also been charged for bringing the game into disrepute through pitch invasion, bullying the match referee, damage to property within and outside the precincts of the Bingu National Stadium, inciting violence, team misconduct and spectator misconduct contrary to Article 24.21 of the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Cup Rules and Regulations.

FAM has also charged Nyasa Big Bullets FC for failing to prevent their Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya, Director of Supporters Stone Mwamadi, Fanny Soko, William Chiuzeni and several unidentified supporters from being involved in a brawl with the Police who were bringing the situation to order contrary to Articles 50 and 51 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

“Kindly note that Nyasa Big Bullets FC has 48 hours upon receipt of this letter to respond to the charges. We trust the foregoing is in order,” reads the statement which was signed by the FA’s General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda.

On Tuesday, Bullets released an apologetic letter to the general public, condemning the violence act from the supporters.

The People’s Team are yet to respond to the charges but if found guilty, they will likely lose Mkwate and Gabeya to lengthy bans sanctioned by the association.