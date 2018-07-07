Recent News
Blue Eagles

Nyasa Big Bullets charged by FAM for stadium violence

…Mkwate, Gabeya facing possible bans, Chiukepo survives…

Nyasa Big Bullets have been charged by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for bringing the game into disrepute and for misconduct following spectator violence at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday last week.

Nyasa Big Bullets have been charged for the violence.

Some section of supporters invaded the pitch before attacking referee Misheck Juwa following his decision to award Blue Eagles a last minute penalty which saw the Area 30 based side winning the Airtel Top 8 Cup, their first silverware in six years.

Earlier on, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu was reluctant to comment on the type of sanctions that Bullets may face saying that the independence of the FA’s disciplinary committee was “sacrosanct”.

But by late afternoon of Thursday, 5th July, 2018, the governing body charged Bullets with six accounts.

Fleetwood Haiya

Haiya: Charged for improper conduct.

The document which Malawi24 has in possession indicates that two Bullets players namely Mike Mkwate and Miracle Gabeya as well as officials Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya, Director of Supporters Stone Mwamadi, Funny Soko, William Chiuzeni and others have been charged improper conduct.

The charges Bullets face include pitch  invasion and beating or bullying of  match  official after the club failed  to  prevent  their  players namely  Mike Mkwate and Miracle Gabeya;  supporter  Martin  Kaunda  and  unidentified  supporters  from  beating or  bullying of  the match  referee  Misheck  Juba  contrary  to Article 24.12  of  the 2018  Airtel Top  8  Cup Rules and Regulations.

Other charges are criticizing match  officials in  public  through  a Press  Release  dated  4th  July,  2018  which is contrary  to Article 24.13  of  the Airtel Top  8  competition Rules and Regulations; and failing  to  prevent  their  supporters from  inciting  violence which  led  to missiles being thrown,  delay  of  the  trophy  and  medal presentation ceremony  and  the damage of  property  at  Bingu  National Stadium contrary  to Article 24.18  of  the 2018  Airtel Top  8 Cup Rules and Regulations.

Bullets have also been charged for bringing the game into disrepute through  pitch  invasion,  bullying  the match  referee,  damage to property  within  and outside  the  precincts of the Bingu National Stadium,  inciting  violence,  team misconduct and  spectator  misconduct contrary  to Article 24.21  of  the 2018  Airtel  Top  8  Cup Rules and Regulations.

FAM has also charged Nyasa Big Bullets FC for failing to prevent their Chief Executive Officer Fleetwood Haiya, Director of Supporters  Stone  Mwamadi,  Fanny  Soko,  William Chiuzeni  and  several unidentified  supporters from  being involved  in  a brawl  with the Police  who were bringing  the situation to order contrary to Articles 50 and 51 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

“Kindly note that Nyasa Big Bullets FC has 48 hours upon receipt of this letter to respond to the charges. We trust the foregoing is in order,” reads the statement which was signed by the FA’s General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda.

On Tuesday, Bullets released an apologetic letter to the general public, condemning the violence act from the supporters.

The People’s Team are yet to respond to the charges but if found guilty, they will likely lose Mkwate and Gabeya to lengthy bans sanctioned by the association.

