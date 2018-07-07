Malawian company nominated for international business award

Malawi`s economy may be moving at a snail`s pace on its way to the promised land but one of the country`s leading companies in the film industry has earned international recognition for impressive performance.

HD Plus Creation, an advertising and videography company has been nominated for this year`s Southern Africa Start Up Awards. It faces competition from business startups from other countries in the SADC Region.

Malawi24 has learned that date for the event has not been announced. According to the organisers, the date for the event will be announced in due course.

Besides Malawi, other participating countries include, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Lesotho, Madagascar, Sychelles, Mauritius, Zambia, Namibia, Angola, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Southern Africa Startup Awards Southern Africa Startup Awards is a circuit of the world renowned Global Startup Awards, which is the largest independent startup-ecosystem competition.

The global award started in 2012 and covers more than 45 countries in 7 regions.

It seeks to connect, support, and celebrate key players in national and regional startup ecosystems worldwide and to fuse them together on a global entrepreneurial network, creating a matrix of opportunities for international partnerships and commercial exchange.

When speaking in an interview about the nomination, cofounder of HD Plus Creations Hastings Golosi expressed his excitement and explained that the nomination means their works are getting broader viewers and attention from all parts of the continent.

“This is our first time to get nominated for any international award. This means a lot to us and it also reminds us that the direction we are taking is the right one”, explained Golosi.