Mutharika repeats claim that imported cars are sign of improved economy

President Peter Mutharika has repeated his claim that the number of cars being imported into Malawi is a sign of economic empowerment.

Speaking when he led Malawians in celebrating Malawi’s Independence Day on Friday, Mutharika said Malawians are buying 5000 cars every month and there is a proliferation of filing stations.

“We have economically empowered Malawians to import almost 5,000 cars per month. You can see new filling stations everywhere because Malawians are consuming more fuel. Something is happening,” he said.

Mutharika made a similar claim in January when he said the number of imported cars means Malawians are confident to spend their excess cash.

On Friday, Mutharika also praised his administration for stabilising the prices of food and fuel.

He added that Malawi has reduced life expectancy from 37 in 2004 to 62 in 2017.

In his speech, Mutharika praised three of Malawi’s previous presidents Kamuzu Banda, Bakili Muluzi and Bingu wa Mutharika for their roles in developing the country.

The president also urged Malawians to be proud of their country.

The Independence Day event was attended by several political leaders but conspicuously missing were Vice President Saulos Chilima and Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera.