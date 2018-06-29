Jose’s appointment faulted

A law expert has faulted the confirmation of Rodney Jose as Inspector General of Malawi Police saying the development is to compromise justice in the murder case of Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

Professor Edge Kanyongolo has disclosed that investigation into the murder of Chasowa is to hit the wall following Jose’s appointment as police boss.

Kanyongolo explained further that the police are to find it hard to investigate Jose who was implicated in the murder of the student.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have also expressed worry over the appointment of Jose as top boss of Malawi police.

Months ago, the CSOs presented a petition to Parliament urging lawmakers not to approve Jose who was appointed by President Peter Mutharika.

However, Members Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday afternoon approved Joses appointment as police boss.