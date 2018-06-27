Rodney Jose appointment approved by Parliament

Rodney Jose has been approved as Inspector General of Malawi Police after 96 Members of Parliament voted in favour of his appointment in Parliament today.

Out of the out of 151 MPs who voted, 96 were in favour of Jose while 55 voted against his appointment.

Jose is now the Inspector General of Police despite misgivings by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and civil society organisations.

The party was against Jose’s appointment saying a commission of inquiry on the murder of University of Malawi Polytechnic student, Robert Chasowa named him as one of the people involved.

CSOs also mentioned the same issue and during the April 27 demonstrations they urged President Peter Mutharika to reverse the appointment of Jose.

The new Inspector General replaces Lexten Kachama who was sent on leave pending retirement on June 30, 2018.