Namalowe CDSS learners challenged to become record breakers

The Hoy Family Mission Hospital has challenged learners at Namalowe Community Day Secondary School to always aspire to be the first people to attain higher education in their families and communities.

Nursing Officer at Holy Family Catherine Magreen issued the challenge on Tuesday during a farewell party for outgoing students held at the school over the weekend

Speaking during the event the youthful Nursing Officer who was the Guest of honor said most girls and boys in Phalombe district fail to attain good education due to lack of role models in their families and villages, however this should not be a reason for them to fail.

“I was the very first person to go to University in my village just because I really wanted to get educated and I worked hard for it and today here I am standing before you (who are almost my age mates) addressing you on issues of education. My word is; if there is no one with a degree in your village, strive to be the first one,” said Magreen.

Apparently a report on the status of education produced this year by the education department in Phalombe district recognizes lack of role models to learners in its rural areas as one of the causes of poor performance and school drop outs among learners in rural areas of the district.

Commenting on Magreen’s call, Head teacher for Namalowe Community Day Secondary School Rosemary Chimwala blamed parents’ lack of commitment to education which she said adds weight on learners’ demotivation.

“Some parents tell their learners that they cannot do anything even if they finish school because there a lot of people in their villages who went to school but are currently reduced to mere farmers and this sticks in the learners’ heads more than what we tell them here in school; in the end most learners just come to school to pass time while they age for marriage,” Chimwala explained.

2017/18 best performing student at Namalowe CDSS Crispin Gundo described the call as a motivational message which he hoped would continue driving him in the next years after attaining his Malawi School Certificate of Education.

Gundo who aspires to pursue a career in Clinical Medicine said the message coming from a young person who emerged from humble beginnings to success carried more meaning to him and it had ignited the feeling in him that he can succeed too.

The Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations started last week and schools across the country have been holding farewell parties for outgoing Form Four students.