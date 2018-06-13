DPP plans to postpone convention

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) intends to postpone its convention following Vice President Saulos Chilima’s announcement that he will not challenge President Peter Mutharika at the indaba.

The ruling party was expected to hold the convention this month but when announcing the convention party secretary general Grezeldar Jeffrey did not mention a date only saying the date will be revealed by chairperson of the convention.

Following Chilima’s decision to not contest for any position at the DPP convention, Mutharika is expected to go unopposed as DPP president at the convention and now the party is planning to hold the indaba after this month.

“There are plans to shift the convention to future dates,” a DPP official told the local media.

Mutharika will officially become the DPP torchbearer for the 2019 elections after the convention.