Devotion: Help the brethren

Galatians 6:1-2 Brothers, even if a man is caught in some fault, you who are spiritual must restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness; looking to yourself so that you also are not tempted.

Bear one another’s burdens, and so you will fulfill the law of Christ.

If any believer is caught in some fault, ensure you must restore them. Ensure you must bear the burden of such a believer.

Don’t be among the people that laugh and mock at a fellow believer who is caught in some fault. Don’t be among those who continue spreading the bad message of a fellow believer but rather concentrate on restoring that person.

Gen 9:20-26 “Noah began to be a farmer, and planted a vineyard. He drank of the wine and got drunk. He was uncovered within his tent. Ham, the father of Canaan, saw the nakedness of his father, and told his two brothers outside.

Shem and Japheth took a garment, and laid it on both their shoulders, went in backwards, and covered the nakedness of their father. Their faces were backwards, and they did not see their father’s nakedness. Noah awoke from his wine, and knew what his youngest son had done to him.

He said, “Canaan is cursed. He will be servant of servants to his brothers.” He said, “Blessed be the LORD, the God of Shem. Let Canaan be his servant.”

When Ham had seen the nakedness of the drunk father, he went and spread the news. Whereas the other two brothers decided to cover the nakedness of the drunk dad. Choose to be those who cover the fault of the brethren. Pray for the restoration of brethren. Dont be among those spreading the bad news as Ham did. He was cursed whereas the others were blessed.

Confession

I must bear the burden of my fellow believer. I will never be among the people that laugh and mock at a fellow believer who is caught in some fault. In Jesus Name. Amen

Worship with us at GUB ministries. Baptist media center opposite Wanderers football club from 130pm every Sunday

+265999426247 +265997538098 +265881283524