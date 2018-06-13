Revealed: Malawi voted for Morocco’s World Cup 2026 bid

The Malawi FA settled for Morocco to host the 2026 World Cup finals, it has been revealed.

Morocco faced off against a joint United States of America, Canada and Mexico bid for the votes which took place today.

The North African nation lost to the United bid.

The United bid amassed 134 votes, with 64 giving their support to Morocco and one country voting for neither bid.

The results show Malawi voted for Morocco to host the world’s biggest footballing event.

The vote is not surprising as the Moroccan government recently announced huge support to development of football in Malawi.

Earlier last year, the Federation of Royal Moroccan Football (FRMF) announced it supported the Malawi FA with a whooping K3.6 billion package for the Walter Nyamilandu led Malawi FA for its infrastructure development programmes.

Director of football at the Moroccan FA, Hajji Mouad, told journalists the sponsorship was as a result of talks held between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President Peter Mutharika.

Morocco attained votes from most African nations, but were also not opted for by top nations like South Africa and Botswana.

Media reports had recently claimed it remained a tall order for Morocco to up their structures ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Russia holds this year’s tourney with Qatar hosting the 2022 showpiece.

Meanwhile, the 2018 World Cup kicks off tomorrow.

Holders Germany, France, Belgium, Brazil and Spain are what most football followers favour to claim the cup owing to the depths of their squads.