Boy, 15, impregnates Standard Two pupil

At a time when authorities in the country are fighting hard to end early pregnancies, a 15 year old boy in Mchinji has impregnated a Standard Two girl.

Confirming the development to the local media was Tsekwe primary school headteacher Gilbert Chibwe and the district’s chairperson for girls advisory committee Mother Group, Evelyn James.

James said the boy who is in Standard Five at the same institution has confessed to have impregnated the girl.

She further said the girl who is 13 years old revealed to authorities that the two have been in a relationship for some time and had sexual intercourse several times.

The headteacher said that they learnt about the development after realizing that the girl had not been going to school for over three months and when asked she was not giving genuine reasons.

He continued to say that after asking the girl’s parents over her absenteeism, it was revealed that she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, authorities in the district have agreed to look after the girl so that she returns to school soon after delivering.

Reports have shown that this is not the first time to have such an incident in the district as some months ago a 14 year old boy impregnated a 12 year old girl.