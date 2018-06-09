Minister of Information doesn’t know 4G

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi has kicked up a social media storm after failing to explain what 4G is.

Dausi on Thursday was asked to about the meaning of 4G but he told the House that he needed to consult first.

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya came to Dausi’s rescue by providing the meaning of the term.

Malawians on social media are however not amused with the minister’s failure to explain such a term considering that he recently launched Airtel’s 4G network and TNM’s 4.5G network.

Economist Henry Kachaje weighed in on the matter on Friday saying: “The Minister of Information, Communications and Technology doesn’t know what 4G means!

“Ndiye a bwana akuti tiwapatse zaka zina zisanu kuti atitukule kufika pa saizi ya maiko aku Ulaya. Ntchito ilipo.”

Some Malawians commenting on Kachaje’s post wondered if Dausi can tell network providers to improve their services if he does not know about latest technologies in the telecommunications sector

“I don’t think Malawians we really need good things to come to Malawi. Palibe zonena kuti Dausi is right. Being Minister of Information and Technology he is supposed to know what technology is all about ndiye awauza bwanji ma company Kuti apange improve network,” said Ethan Tinamou Hunter

While Temwa Munthali Munthali Munthali said: “It seems Malawi is an experimentally nation…how do you expect to improve our country’s technology if the hub behind policy making regarding such issues the minister of technology together with the August house members (MP) doesn’t know the meaning of 4G. This simply shows they don’t know also how it operate/its functions. ..I think ma ministers still communicate using makalata thus why ma decisions are delayed in the country hence killing our economy due to time factor.”