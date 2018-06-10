Devotion: You are the controller

Matthew 16:19. “And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”

He who has the key has the authority, access, control and permission. We are given authority and power when we get born again to bind or loose to build or destroy, to kill or give life. We decide on earth and heaven honors it.

Many companies have controllers. They can have financial controller, inventory controller and so on and these represent power and authority given to them.

However the controllers will eventually report to the CEO who is the overall in charge of the organization. So is the Kingdom. We are made controllers and God is the overall in charge.

The power to control and decide what should be made or be done in the earth was given to us. Look again the following scripture in the same gospel of Matthews.

Matthew 18:18. “Verily I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.”

Heaven is responding to the earth. Meaning the earth is making decisions and heaven is honoring that. God respects the decisions of his children because he gave them power and authority.Luke 10:19. “Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

Use your authority to control for your good. Use your mouth. Whatever you declare will be established. Job 22:28.” Thou shalt also decree a thing, and it shall be established unto thee: and the light shall shine upon thy ways.”

If you do nothing, heaven may also do nothing. Don’t accuse God for something you can control. He has already given us things pertaining to this life and godliness.2 Peter 1:3.” According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue:”

Confession.

Whatever I decide and control on earth is done in heaven. I am the controller and God is the overall in charge. He honors what is decided in the earth because of the authority he gave me as his child. In Jesus Name. Amen

