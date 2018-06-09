Chilima wears Chilima Movement cap on Be More Race

Malawi’s vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima has embraced a cap bearing the SKC label on a Standard Bank Be More Race advert.

The country’s deputy leader has made a return to the Be More Race in the capital Lilongwe, having launched it last year.

According to the organisers, Standard Bank, the race is aimed at promoting the national culture of wellness.

What has raised eyebrows is the vice president’s decision to wear a cap that bears his movement’s brand. This is despite Chilima expressing ignorance on his involvement in the movement during a press conference on 6th June.

The cap in the spotlight is inscribed SKC, which are initials for the vice president. Such caps came to life when a faction in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) endorsed him as an ideal figure to carry the political organisation’s flag in the 2019 tripartite elections.

People have reacted differently to the advert. However, a majority believe the vice president is not in the wrong for wearing a head outfit that bears his initials.

Chop Masters wrote on Facebook; “At least he is wearing his real name.”

While Ernest Khombera commented: ” Vuto ndi chani?, band ikagawana zida safunsana machunidwe a gitala, aliyese amachuna yekha.”

During the press conference on Wednesday, Chilima appreciated efforts made by his cheerleaders for having confidence in him.

However, he did not reveal his next move as a politician. People can only speculate if he will come to light with his supporters.

The Chilima Movement comprises former first lady Callista Mutharika as well as parliamentarians Patricia Kaliati, Noel Masangwi, and Bon Kalindo among others.

In today’s race, the Veep joined other high profile figures like Moza Zeleza who is Lilongwe City Chief Executive Officer.

With his participation politicised by others, Malawians await his next political move.