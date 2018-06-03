Mutharika denies promising to rule for one term

President Peter Mutharika has dismissed claims that he promised to lead Malawi for only one term.

Speaking during a whistle-stop tour yesterday, Mutharika said he has never told Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Noel Masangwi that he will only be president for five years.

He then insisted that he will rule Malawi for 10 years since he will contest again in 2019.

Masangwi who is a member of the Chilima Movement has been claiming that Mutharika told him that he was not interested in being president for 10 years.

During the rally yesterday, Mutharika also warned members of the Chilima Movement that they should avoid insulting him or he may be forced to take action.

At a press conference on Thursday, legislator Patricia Kaliati described Mutharika as a fool for launching a project that was already launched by his predecessor.

In response, Mutharika said insulting the president is against the law.

“I watched their press conference they were insulting me. Section 4 of the constitution says a person should not insult the flag or president.

“So I am warning them that they should not push me too far, there is a limit,” said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader then told the Chilima camp that he will defeat them at the DPP convention.